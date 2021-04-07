Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $2.60 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $125,234.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.