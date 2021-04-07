Trevali Mining Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

