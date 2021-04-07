TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

TSC stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $764.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

