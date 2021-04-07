Trittium (TRTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,916.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $68,916.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00248592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00786753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.14 or 1.00796943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

