Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

