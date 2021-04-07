TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

