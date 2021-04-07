TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $104,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

INTC stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.