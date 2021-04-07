TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

