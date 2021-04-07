TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $67,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.