tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 21,688 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000.

PZA stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

