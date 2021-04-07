tru Independence LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $299.74.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.