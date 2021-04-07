tru Independence LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,236,000 after purchasing an additional 200,173 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 985.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

