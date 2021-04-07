tru Independence LLC Sells 180,085 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,085 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $342.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

