TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $812.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

