TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $63.69 million and $7.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

