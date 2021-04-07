Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

