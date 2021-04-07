Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 278.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 175,504 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

XEL stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.