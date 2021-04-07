Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.28. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.78 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.89.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

