Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

