TrumpCoin Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $115,831.28 and approximately $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00312990 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025827 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

