Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,745,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

