TrustSwap (SWAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.59 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $320.19 million and $6.59 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00006884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00056685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.00635083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00080425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,670,077 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

