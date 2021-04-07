TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.