TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $494,000.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

