Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,197 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

