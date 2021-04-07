Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 3,741 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

