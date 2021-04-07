Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 6,532 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 186.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

