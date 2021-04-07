Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 152,572 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 72,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,015.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

