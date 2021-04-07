Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,468 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CPS opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

