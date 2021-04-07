Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $321,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

