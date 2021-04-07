Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 1,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

