TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.28. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVA.B. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

