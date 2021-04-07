Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $42,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,791 shares of company stock worth $80,845,795 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

