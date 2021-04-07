U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

NYSE USX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,167.83 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.