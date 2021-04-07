Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0015

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $4.24 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00394725 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

