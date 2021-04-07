Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.50.

NYSE UI opened at $289.06 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

