UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 237,331 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $137,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,374 shares of company stock worth $131,871,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

