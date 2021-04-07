UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.87% of Avantor worth $141,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 259.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

