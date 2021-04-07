UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 851.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $148,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $2,209,101 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

