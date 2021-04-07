UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.99% of Ventas worth $182,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $19,299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 390,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

