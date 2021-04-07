UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TC Energy worth $153,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

