UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,149. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

