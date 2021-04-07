Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

UNS stock opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.36.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.6894137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

