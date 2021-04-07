UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

UniMex Network Token Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,587,533 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

