United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report sales of $268.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the lowest is $267.62 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,949,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

