United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11.

