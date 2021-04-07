United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $539,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $253.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.14. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $122.75 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.