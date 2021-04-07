United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

