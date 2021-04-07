United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

