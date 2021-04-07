United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.